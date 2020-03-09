MP: All Cong Ministers in Cabinet Meet Submit Resignation to CM
All cabinet ministers of Madhya Pradesh who were present at the meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath, have tendered their resignations to him which have been accepted on Monday, 9 March, reported ANI.
The chief minister was on Monday engaged in trouble shooting after several lawmakers, including ministers, supporting Jyotiraditya Scindia flew to Bengaluru amid intensified factionalism in the ruling party ahead of Rajya Sabha polls.
Amid the drama, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath late at night on Monday.
Nineteen Congress MLAs close to party leader Scindia landed at HAL Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, 9 March. Sources in BJP Karnataka told The Quint that the 19 members, including 6 ministers, have been flown in batches and BJP Mahadevpura MLA Arvind Limbavali is in charge of taking care of them.
Crisis Ahead of Cabinet Expansion
As his government appeared to be on a sticky wicket, Nath, who met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the political situation as well as nominees for the Rajya Sabha election, cut short his visit and returned to Bhopal on Monday night, where he went into a huddle with Digvijay Singh and other senior leaders at his residence, before calling a cabinet meeting at around 10 pm.
‘A Congressi Will Stay in Congress’
Digvijaya Singh, senior Congress leader told ANI, “We tried to contact Scindia but it is being said that he is suffering from swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him.”
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said he hoped the current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences.
“The state needs a stable government in order to fulfill the promises made to the electorate,” said Pilot.
ANI quoted BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang as saying, "There's no operation Lotus. The only thing which is there is dissatisfaction. Kamal Nath and Congress should note that governments are not run merely by staying around a few political leaders. Development of Madhya Pradesh has halted due to dissatisfaction in government."
BJP’s Shivraj Chouhan Meets Shah
Former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Even as the purpose of the meeting was unknown, speculation is rife that the two met to discuss the ongoing crisis in Madhya Pradesh government, India Today reported. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has served as MP CM for three consecutive terms between 2005-2018, sits in Opposition due to the wafer-thin gap in number of seats.
Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh SR Mohanty had also reached the residence of CM Kamal Nath, ANI tweeted.
The ministers whose mobile phones are switched off included health minister Tulsi Silavat, Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi, Food and Civil supplies Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar and School Education Minister Dr Prabhura Choudhary, as per News18.
They have been demanding that he be appointed as the state Congress chief. They have also been urging the party leadership to nominate him to the Rajya Sabha, as three seats of the Upper House of Parliament from the state are going to be vacated in April this year.
One of these seats is currently represented by party veteran Digvijaya Singh, while two others by the BJP.
The Kamal Nath government is faced with an alleged poaching bid ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled on 26 March.
Labour Minister Sisodiya, a staunch supporter of Scindia, on 6 March, said the ruling dispensation will face a crisis if it "neglects and disrespects" senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.
With 114 MLAs and support from Independent MLAs, the Congress has a wafer thin majority in the 230-member Assembly where the simple majority mark is 115. The BJP has 107 members.
“BJP is doing this politics of pressure. But I would definitely say that Kamal Nath ji’s government will face a crisis only when it neglects and disrespects our leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Black clouds will certainly descend on the Madhya Pradesh government then.”Mahendra Singh Sisodia, in a video statement
Scindia has often taken on the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, a move considered a result of friction within the state unit.
He had, last month, threatened to take to the streets if the Madhya Pradesh government led by his party failed to meet the demands of protesting guest teachers. Chief Minister Kamal Nath had later virtually dared him to do so.
On 3 March, in late-night political drama in the state, the Congress claimed the Opposition BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath-led government. On 5 March, the Congress held a press conference in New Delhi, in which it claimed that the BJP "kidnapped 14 MLAs" to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh, NDTV reported.
However, the BJP attributed the entire political drama to the internal bickering of the Congress, saying the party had nothing to do with it.
Parties Calls for Meeting on Tuesday
Both Congress and BJP have called a meeting of its MLAs on Tuesday, 10 March.
Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislative Party meeting will take place on Tuesday evening, ANI reported.
While factionalism has reared its head again in the Congress, the BJP is also having anxious moments due to a couple of its legislators.
The BJP MLAs meeting will begin at 6 pm, PTI reported quoting a BJP functionary.
BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi had frequented Nath's residence last week and had, along with another legislator Sharad Kol, missed the saffron party's meet on 3 March. Tripathi and Kol had gone against the party and voted in favour of a Congress-sponsored bill in the state Assembly in July last year.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI, NDTV and News18)