MP: All Cong Ministers in Cabinet Meet Submit Resignation to CM

Scindia has often taken on the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, a move considered a result of friction within the state unit.

He had, last month, threatened to take to the streets if the Madhya Pradesh government led by his party failed to meet the demands of protesting guest teachers. Chief Minister Kamal Nath had later virtually dared him to do so.

On 3 March, in late-night political drama in the state, the Congress claimed the Opposition BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath-led government. On 5 March, the Congress held a press conference in New Delhi, in which it claimed that the BJP "kidnapped 14 MLAs" to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh, NDTV reported.

However, the BJP attributed the entire political drama to the internal bickering of the Congress, saying the party had nothing to do with it.