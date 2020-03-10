MP Political Crisis: Scindia Set To Join BJP at 6 pm, Say Reports

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was pushed to the brink on Tuesday with 19 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia – camping in Bengaluru – tendering their resignations to Raj Bhavan, sources said.

Earlier, Scindia resigned from the Congress in Delhi, saying "it was now time for him to move on." He was promptly expelled from the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi.

Sources told The Quint that 24 Congress MLAs, camped in Bengaluru, will all tender their resignations to the Speaker today. However, if the Speaker demands physical presence they will all move back to Bhopal.