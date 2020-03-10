MP Political Crisis: Scindia Set To Join BJP at 6 pm, Say Reports

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was pushed to the brink on Tuesday with 19 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia – camping in Bengaluru – tendering their resignations to Raj Bhavan, sources said.
Earlier, Scindia resigned from the Congress in Delhi, saying "it was now time for him to move on." He was promptly expelled from the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi.
Sources told The Quint that 24 Congress MLAs, camped in Bengaluru, will all tender their resignations to the Speaker today. However, if the Speaker demands physical presence they will all move back to Bhopal.
Senior MLA Bisahu Lal Singh Quits Congress, Joins BJP
Senior MLA Bisahu Lal Singh joins BJP after resigning from Congress. He is the only rebel MLA to be formally inducted in the BJP till now.
'Scindia Has Little to Show as Mass Leader': Prashant Kishor
Political strategist Prashant Kishore took to Twitter to claim that Jyotiradia Scindia has “little to show as mass leader, political organiser or administrator.”
“Amazing that those who usually find fault with Gandhis leading Congress because of their surname are finding a Scindia leaving INC as big jolt for the party!” he tweeted.
Leaving Congress a Brave Step: Yashodhara Raje Scindia
Yashodhara Raje Scindia took to twitter to congratulate nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia on his decision to quit the Congress Party.
“Rajmata's blood took the decision in the national interest, the new country will be formed, now every distance is lost,” she tweeted.
Conspiracy to Reverse Mandate of People: Digvijaya Singh
Blaming the BJP for whisking away Congress MLAs to Bengaluru, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that this is a “conspiracy to reverse the mandate of people”.
19 Congress MLAs, Camping at B'luru Resort, Submit Resignation
After Jyotiraditya Scindia quit party, 19 other Congress MLAs tender their resignation.
Scindia Quits Congress; Set To Join BJP at 6 pm, Reports Say
As a political crisis looms over the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, former Congress MP from Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to Sonia Gandhi.
Scindia on 10 March took to Twitter to announce his resignation. This comes after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
