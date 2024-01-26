'Provocation Was There Before Violence': Shocked Mira Road Locals Now Seek Peace

"I did not send my kids to school for the last two days fearing more trouble. But I can't keep them indoors forever. What had to happen has happened already. We need to move on now," said Nahida Syed, a mother of two who lives in the Naya Nagar area of Mumbai's Mira Road.

Syed had stepped out of her home for the first time on Wednesday, 24 January, since the night of 21 January when communal clashes erupted in the area following an alleged attack on a Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha procession.

Nazia's family has been living in the locality for six years but had not seen any communal tensions so far.