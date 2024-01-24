As Violence Continued for 3rd Day in Mira Road, Police Warn WhatsApp Admins

As communal unrest in Thane's Mira Road continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police on Wednesday, 24 January, warned admins of WhatsApp groups against any content being posted that has the potential to rake up religious sentiments of any community.

Tensions had erupted on 21 January, after a Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha procession was allegedly attacked in the Naya Nagar area. Police and residents of the Muslim-majority locality had objected to the procession passing through the area.

In purported visuals from Sunday, miscreants could be seen vandalising vehicles of the procession. So far, the police have arrested 13 people in connection with the incident.