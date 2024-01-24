As Violence Continued for 3rd Day in Mira Road, Police Warn WhatsApp Admins

As communal unrest in Thane's Mira Road continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police on Wednesday, 24 January, warned admins of WhatsApp groups against any content being posted that has the potential to rake up religious sentiments of any community.
Tensions had erupted on 21 January, after a Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha procession was allegedly attacked in the Naya Nagar area. Police and residents of the Muslim-majority locality had objected to the procession passing through the area.
In purported visuals from Sunday, miscreants could be seen vandalising vehicles of the procession. So far, the police have arrested 13 people in connection with the incident.
"An investigation is going on in the matter and the accused are being arrested based on evidence. The atmosphere is calm in the area and some people are broadcasting different videos about the incident through various media. Due to this, misunderstandings are spreading in the society," police said in a statement.
"However, no offensive text, video, photo, status, etc, which may hurt the religious sentiments of people of any caste religion regarding the incident, which may create law and order problems and disturb social peace, such as offensive information, post, on WhatsApp," the police further said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Clashes Continued on Tuesday
After communal unrest erupted on 21 January, a day ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya temple, unverified videos showing a tempo with 'Rashid Tempo Service' written on it being attacked, went viral on social media. Another video of an auto driver being attacked was also been circulated online.
In CCTV footage being widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), miscreants can be seen pelting stones at a shop called Haji Chicken Shop near Cinemax Mall in Mira Road's Ramdev Park.
Though The Quint has not been able to independently verify the videos, MBVV Police said that some incidents did take place on Tuesday.
"The situation is under control but some incidents did take place. We have taken necessary action in all the incidents and filed cases. We will issue a detailed statement shortly," Jayant Bhajbale, DCP (Zone I), Mira Road, told The Quint, while refusing to comment further before releasing an official statement.
Tensions After 'Bulldozer Action' on Tuesday
The situation in Mira Road remained tense after the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday, bulldozed 15 shops at the Haidary Chowk in Naya Nagar area, where the clashes took place on Sunday night, citing illegal encroachment.
"Illegal structures and encroachments razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government, action is being taken by Municipal Corporation with the help of the police," the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.
