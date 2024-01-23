ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Communal Unrest in Areas Near Mumbai Amid Ram Mandir Event: What We Know So Far

Clashes were reported from Mira Road and Panvel areas on the day of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

As the Ram Mandir was being inaugurated in Ayodhya, communal clashes were reported in several parts of Maharashtra including Mira Road and Panvel areas adjacent to Mumbai.

The clashes intensified in Mira Road for two consecutive days, with the situation reported to be under control on Tuesday.

Here's everything we know so far:

Clashes After a Bike Rally in Mira Road

There were two incidents reported from Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on Sunday and Monday, with 13 people having been arrested so far.

At about 11 pm on Sunday, the police reportedly tried to stop a rally of Hindus from entering a Muslim locality following which tensions rose on both sides leading to the clashes.

The videos of the incident doing the rounds on social media and those accessed by The Quint show cars being attacked and vandalised by a mob. Later in the night, the police carried out marches to control the situation from further escalating.
Visuals of vehicles vandalised on 21 January in Mira Road.

Visuals of vehicles vandalised on 21 January in Mira Road.

(Photo: Video screengrab/The Quint)

The first FIR was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (attempt to murder), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (malicious acts to outrage religious feelings), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 141 (unlawful assembly), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (commission of an offence by any member of the unlawful assembly), and 427 (damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

The following day, even as local Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA Pratap Sarnaik met Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey at the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police headquarters to appeal for strict action against perpetrators, clashes were reported from the area between two groups during which stones were allegedly pelted from both sides. While the trigger for the second clash is still unclear, a second FIR has been registered in the matter.

Visuals of march by RAF on 23 January.

Visuals of march by RAF on 23 January.

(Photo: Video screengrab/The Quint)

The situation has been peaceful on Tuesday, sources said, with the Rapid Action Force also having carried out a march in the area.

What Happened in Panvel?

A minor clash was also reported form the Kachhi Mohalla area of Panvel after a few youth carrying out a bike rally chanted slogans outside a local mosque leading to a clash.

One of the three men injured in Panvel on 22 January.

One of the three men injured in Panvel on 22 January.

(Photo: Video screengrab/The Quint)

Three people suffered injuries in the clash that took place and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No case has been registered so far.

