JCB 'Brand Of Choice In Hate Campaign' In India, Says Amnesty International

Amnesty International has questioned the Joseph Cyril Bamford or JCB brand, for the rampant use of its bulldozers in demolitions across India, especially those of Muslim owned and run properties, in the aftermath of a communal clash. “India’s widespread unlawful demolitions of Muslims’ homes, businesses and places of worship through the use of JCB bulldozers and other machines must stop immediately,” the Amnesty International said in reports released Wednesday, 7 February.

In the two reports titled ‘If you speak up, your house will be demolished’: Bulldozer Injustice in India’ and ‘Unearthing Accountability: JCB's Role and Responsibility in Bulldozer Injustice in India’, Amnesty International questioned the JCB, in light of several demolitions that have taken place in different states. Amnesty International, in a press release, called JCB the “brand of choice in a hate campaign against the minority community” and say they have been used for the “punitive demolition of Muslim properties in at least five states”.