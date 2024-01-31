Hemant Soren Resigns As Jharkhand CM: How Numbers Stack Up In Assembly Now

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Wednesday, 31 January. He was replace by JMM leader and Seraikella constituency's MLA Champai Soren.
Jharkhand is ruled by a mahagathbandhan government comprising of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian National Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party remains in the Opposition in the Assembly, along with All Jharkhand Students Union and three independent MLAs, under the banner of National Democratic Alliance.
As a political slugfest brews Jharkhand, here's how the numbers stack up in the 81-seat Legislative Assembly of the state.
Mahagathbandhan Government
Here is the seat composition of the mahagathbandhan government in Jharkhand.
JMM: 29 seats
INC: 17 seats
NCP: 1 seat
CPI(ML)L: 1 seat
RJD: 1 seat
Total: 49 seats
The Opposition
BJP: 26 seats
AJSU: 3 seats
Independent: 2 seats
Total: 31 seats
One seat remains vacant.
