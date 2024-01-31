ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Hemant Soren Resigns As Jharkhand CM: How Numbers Stack Up In Assembly Now

JMM leader Champai Soren has been chosen by the ruling alliance to be the next CM of Jharkhand.

Rahul Goreja
Published
Politics
1 min read
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Wednesday, 31 January. He was replace by JMM leader and Seraikella constituency's MLA Champai Soren.

Jharkhand is ruled by a mahagathbandhan government comprising of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian National Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party remains in the Opposition in the Assembly, along with All Jharkhand Students Union and three independent MLAs, under the banner of National Democratic Alliance.

(Follow all LIVE updates here.)

As a political slugfest brews Jharkhand, here's how the numbers stack up in the 81-seat Legislative Assembly of the state.

Mahagathbandhan Government

Here is the seat composition of the mahagathbandhan government in Jharkhand.

  • JMM: 29 seats

  • INC: 17 seats

  • NCP: 1 seat

  • CPI(ML)L: 1 seat

  • RJD: 1 seat

Total: 49 seats

The Opposition

  • BJP: 26 seats

  • AJSU: 3 seats

  • Independent: 2 seats

Total: 31 seats

One seat remains vacant.

