Hemant Soren Resigns As Jharkhand CM: How Numbers Stack Up In Assembly Now

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Wednesday, 31 January. He was replace by JMM leader and Seraikella constituency's MLA Champai Soren.

Jharkhand is ruled by a mahagathbandhan government comprising of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian National Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party remains in the Opposition in the Assembly, along with All Jharkhand Students Union and three independent MLAs, under the banner of National Democratic Alliance.

(Follow all LIVE updates here.)