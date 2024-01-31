Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Jharkhand High Court To Hear Ex-CM Hemant Soren's Plea Challenging ED Arrest

Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday, 1 February, will hear a petition by the state's former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged land scam.
The hearing comes after Soren on Wednesday night, 31 January, resigned from his post amid a probe by the ED of the land scam case, thereby plunging the state and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a Congress ally, into crisis.
Soren, who was said to be in ED custody when he resigned as CM, was arrested soon after he tendered his resignation to Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan.
Ahead of Soren's arrest, JMM MLAs went to Raj Bhavan and met Governor Radhakrishnan to submit a letter of support from over 47 MLAs and requested that party leader Champai Soren be sworn in as the new chief minister.
These developments came hours after ED officials arrived at Hemant Soren's Ranchi residence on Wednesday for questioning during the ongoing probe.
Earlier that day, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against ED officials under the SC/ST Act based on Soren's complaint.
The ED is investigating an alleged multi-crore scam, wherein documents dating back to over 100 years were reportedly forged and transactions were made around it.
This is reportedly the first time a sitting chief minister was taken into the ED's custody.
The parties in the Jharkhand coalition government include JMM (29 seats), Congress (17 seats), NCP (1 seat), CPI(M) (1 seat), and RJD (1 seat).
The BJP has been demanding President's Rule in the state amid the ongoing ED probe that has triggered a political crisis.
'ED, CBI, IT are BJP's Eliminate Opposition Cell': Rahul Gandhi
Reacting to CM's resignation amid ED probe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "ED, CBI, IT etc. are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP's 'eliminate opposition cell'. The BJP itself, steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power."
Hemant Soren Moves Jharkhand HC
Meanwhile, Hemant Soren has filed a writ petition in Jharkhand High Court against ED summons. The case will be taken up at 10:30 am on 1 February.
Kalpana Soren Arrives at ED Office
Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana arrives at ED office where he is kept in custody.
'Those Not With Modi Will Go To Jail': Congress Chief Kharge
Taking to Twitter, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said: "The one who did not go with Modi ji will go to jail. Imposing ED against Jharkhand Chief Minister, Shri Hemant Soren and forcing him to resign is a blow to federalism. Intimidating opposition leaders by making the provisions of PMLA draconian is part of the BJP's tool kit. The BJP's work of destabilising the Opposition governments one by one as part of a conspiracy is continuing," he said.
"If democracy has to be saved from dictatorship, the BJP will have to be defeated. We will not be afraid, we will continue to fight from Parliament and from the streets," he added.