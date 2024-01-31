ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Live

Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Jharkhand High Court To Hear Ex-CM Hemant Soren's Plea Challenging ED Arrest

Follow live updates on Hemant Soren's ED arrest and the Jharkhand political crisis here.

The Quint
Updated
India
4 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday, 1 February, will hear a petition by the state's former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged land scam.

The hearing comes after Soren on Wednesday night, 31 January, resigned from his post amid a probe by the ED of the land scam case, thereby plunging the state and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a Congress ally, into crisis.

Soren, who was said to be in ED custody when he resigned as CM, was arrested soon after he tendered his resignation to Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Ahead of Soren's arrest, JMM MLAs went to Raj Bhavan and met Governor Radhakrishnan to submit a letter of support from over 47 MLAs and requested that party leader Champai Soren be sworn in as the new chief minister.

These developments came hours after ED officials arrived at Hemant Soren's Ranchi residence on Wednesday for questioning during the ongoing probe.

Earlier that day, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against ED officials under the SC/ST Act based on Soren's complaint.

Snapshot

  • The ED is investigating an alleged multi-crore scam, wherein documents dating back to over 100 years were reportedly forged and transactions were made around it.

  • This is reportedly the first time a sitting chief minister was taken into the ED's custody.

  • The parties in the Jharkhand coalition government include JMM (29 seats), Congress (17 seats), NCP (1 seat), CPI(M) (1 seat), and RJD (1 seat).

  • The BJP has been demanding President's Rule in the state amid the ongoing ED probe that has triggered a political crisis.

Also Read

Farmer's Son, Veteran JMM Leader: Who is Champai Soren, the Next Jharkhand CM?

alsoRead-img
Also Read

Hemant Soren Resigns As Jharkhand CM: How Numbers Stack Up In Assembly Now

alsoRead-img
10:32 PM , 31 Jan

'ED, CBI, IT are BJP's Eliminate Opposition Cell': Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to CM's resignation amid ED probe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "ED, CBI, IT etc. are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP's 'eliminate opposition cell'. The BJP itself, steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power."

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
10:23 PM , 31 Jan

Hemant Soren Moves Jharkhand HC

Meanwhile, Hemant Soren has filed a writ petition in Jharkhand High Court against ED summons. The case will be taken up at 10:30 am on 1 February.

ADVERTISEMENT
10:16 PM , 31 Jan

Kalpana Soren Arrives at ED Office

Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana arrives at ED office where he is kept in custody.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
10:10 PM , 31 Jan

'Those Not With Modi Will Go To Jail': Congress Chief Kharge

Taking to Twitter, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said: "The one who did not go with Modi ji will go to jail. Imposing ED against Jharkhand Chief Minister, Shri Hemant Soren and forcing him to resign is a blow to federalism. Intimidating opposition leaders by making the provisions of PMLA draconian is part of the BJP's tool kit. The BJP's work of destabilising the Opposition governments one by one as part of a conspiracy is continuing," he said.

"If democracy has to be saved from dictatorship, the BJP will have to be defeated. We will not be afraid, we will continue to fight from Parliament and from the streets," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Published: 31 Jan 2024, 7:39 PM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Live

Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Jharkhand High Court To Hear Ex-CM Hemant Soren's Plea Challenging ED Arrest

Follow live updates on Hemant Soren's ED arrest and the Jharkhand political crisis here.

The Quint
Updated
India
4 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday, 1 February, will hear a petition by the state's former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged land scam.

The hearing comes after Soren on Wednesday night, 31 January, resigned from his post amid a probe by the ED of the land scam case, thereby plunging the state and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a Congress ally, into crisis.

Soren, who was said to be in ED custody when he resigned as CM, was arrested soon after he tendered his resignation to Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Ahead of Soren's arrest, JMM MLAs went to Raj Bhavan and met Governor Radhakrishnan to submit a letter of support from over 47 MLAs and requested that party leader Champai Soren be sworn in as the new chief minister.

These developments came hours after ED officials arrived at Hemant Soren's Ranchi residence on Wednesday for questioning during the ongoing probe.

Earlier that day, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against ED officials under the SC/ST Act based on Soren's complaint.

Snapshot

  • The ED is investigating an alleged multi-crore scam, wherein documents dating back to over 100 years were reportedly forged and transactions were made around it.

  • This is reportedly the first time a sitting chief minister was taken into the ED's custody.

  • The parties in the Jharkhand coalition government include JMM (29 seats), Congress (17 seats), NCP (1 seat), CPI(M) (1 seat), and RJD (1 seat).

  • The BJP has been demanding President's Rule in the state amid the ongoing ED probe that has triggered a political crisis.

Also Read

Farmer's Son, Veteran JMM Leader: Who is Champai Soren, the Next Jharkhand CM?

alsoRead-img
Also Read

Hemant Soren Resigns As Jharkhand CM: How Numbers Stack Up In Assembly Now

alsoRead-img
10:32 PM , 31 Jan

'ED, CBI, IT are BJP's Eliminate Opposition Cell': Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to CM's resignation amid ED probe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "ED, CBI, IT etc. are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP's 'eliminate opposition cell'. The BJP itself, steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power."

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
10:23 PM , 31 Jan

Hemant Soren Moves Jharkhand HC

Meanwhile, Hemant Soren has filed a writ petition in Jharkhand High Court against ED summons. The case will be taken up at 10:30 am on 1 February.

ADVERTISEMENT
10:16 PM , 31 Jan

Kalpana Soren Arrives at ED Office

Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana arrives at ED office where he is kept in custody.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
10:10 PM , 31 Jan

'Those Not With Modi Will Go To Jail': Congress Chief Kharge

Taking to Twitter, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said: "The one who did not go with Modi ji will go to jail. Imposing ED against Jharkhand Chief Minister, Shri Hemant Soren and forcing him to resign is a blow to federalism. Intimidating opposition leaders by making the provisions of PMLA draconian is part of the BJP's tool kit. The BJP's work of destabilising the Opposition governments one by one as part of a conspiracy is continuing," he said.

"If democracy has to be saved from dictatorship, the BJP will have to be defeated. We will not be afraid, we will continue to fight from Parliament and from the streets," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Published: 31 Jan 2024, 7:39 PM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×