Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Elections: Where Does Each Party Stand?

The demand for the inclusion of the mouzas is interesting because the GJM finds itself in a tough spot when it comes to electoral significance in the hills, or the lack thereof. With Tamang and Thapa leaving, a significant chunk of the GJM cadre shifted base too. The only ones who are left are Gurung’s supporters. Meanwhile the newly formed Hamro Party by Ajoy Edwards, swept the Darjeeling Municipality polls in 2022.