As Gurung Returns, Turmoil in the Hills May Be ‘Powered by TMC’

The 2017 violence in Darjeeling, that led to a 104-day long agitation over the demand for Gorkhaland led by then GJM chief Bimal Gurung, ended with a split in the GJM after Gurung went into hiding.

As the hunt for Gurung, charged under UAPA and sections of murder continued, the faction run by Binay Tamang maintained cordial relations with the Mamata Banerjee government. Tamang also held political sway over the hills by running the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration.

During this time, however, the BJP, tacitly supported by the Gurung faction, made massive inroads in North Bengal, especially the Darjeeling hills.

In 2019, Tamang lost the Darjeeling Assembly bypolls to the BJP. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP swept North Bengal, winning almost all seats like Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, and Jalpaiguri.