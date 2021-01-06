Despite Mutual Interest, Gurung and Tamang Not Ready For a Truce

While a huge crowd maybe a testament to the support that he still commands in Darjeeling, his return did not go down well with the Binoy Tamang and Anit Thapa led anti-Gurung faction of the GJM. Shortly before Gurung went underground, the GJM had split wide open in 2017 during the unrest in Darjeeling over the Gorkhaland agitation, and since then have been at odds with each other.