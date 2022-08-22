ADVERTISEMENT

Land Scam Case: No Relief for Sanjay Raut, Judicial Custody Extended Till 5 Sept

Raut had been arrested this month in a money laundering case linked to the redevelopment of a Mumbai's Patra Chawl.

PTI
Updated
Politics
1 min read
A special court here on Monday, 22 August, extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till 5 September in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 1 August in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

After being in the ED's custody initially, the Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on 8 August.

On Monday, 22 August, special Judge M G Deshpande, hearing cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), extended Raut's custody till 30 August.
The ED told the court that its probe into the case was still on.

The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".

Published: 
