The PMLA Judgment and How It Allows ED To Give Fundamental Rights a Skip

Another tremendous problem with the Act is one that we have touched upon in the preceding paragraphs as well – the problem of the burden of proof.

The Supreme Court judgment says that ED needs to first show, at the stage of framing of charge, that a prima facie case exists against you. But when it comes to criminal law – and the court has said that the burden of proof will be on the accused even in criminal proceedings under the PMLA (and not only in proceedings before the Adjudicating Authority) – merely establishing a prima facie case is not good enough to shift the burden of proof to an accused person. Because, under criminal law, your life and liberty are at stake.

A prima facie case only looks into the top layer of the facts of the case. In money laundering cases, where someone can be imprisoned for a period of up to 10 years, at least the burden of proof should remain with the prosecution which wants to put you behind bars.

The Supreme Court has also compared Section 24 with other provisions and statutes. But most of these other provisions reverse the burden of proof when certain existing facts justify such reversal. For example: under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the burden of proof is on the accused. But this is because it is a very sensitive act and the survivor is often not able to easily give clear testimony, so the prosecution is already on the backfoot. It is a socially beneficial legislation, where the larger good is concerned. However, it is not apparent how the offence of money laundering should be seen as such an offence where the prosecution will be unable to prove its case and hence, to protect the interests of the Act, a reversal of burden of proof is justified.

The apex court has also contradicted itself in saying that money laundering is a stand-alone offence, in a bid seeming to justify the rigorous prosecution and tough bail conditions. This is because they have, on the other hand, said that money laundering cannot happen without the existence of proceeds of crime and hence, a scheduled offence is a necessary precursor to the offence of money laundering.

Considering this apparent contradiction, it becomes unclear how even though money laundering cannot happen without the existence of proceeds of crime, the burden of proof in the scheduled offence is on the prosecution, but, for the money laundering offence, is on the accused. Also, how can money laundering in most cases be more grievous than the scheduled offence, especially when mere ‘possession’ of proceeds of crime has been upheld as a valid basis to allege money laundering? This means that mere possession, even without any use of proceeds of crime also becomes money laundering. However, even in these cases, the trial for money laundering will be heavily tilted against the accused, as against the trial for the scheduled offence.