ED Raids Locations Connected to BSP's Mukhtar Ansari in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple premises in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, in connection to a money laundering case against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday, 18 August.

The searches, aimed at gathering evidence against Ansari, are being conducted at locations in Ghazipur, Lucknow and Delhi, which are allegedly linked to him and his associates.

At least 11 locations have been searched till now, reports news agency ANI.