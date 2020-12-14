Cong Top Performer in Rajasthan Urban Local Body Polls, BJP Third
The election results for 50 ULBs in 12 districts – 43 nagar palikas and 7 nagar parishads – were declared on Sunday.
The Congress party has emerged as the top performer in the urban local body (ULBs) elections in Rajasthan, winning in 619 wards out of 1,775, followed by Independents with 596 wards, and the BJP in third place with 548.
The election results for 50 ULBs across 12 districts – including 43 nagar palikas and seven nagar parishads – were announced on Sunday, 13 December, and come after the BJP had scored a victory in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in the state.
Among other parties, Mayawati's BSP won seven, the CPI and CPI (M) two each, and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party one in the ULB polls.
State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra claimed that the part has won a majority in 17 of 50 ULBs, and will be able to form a board in more than 30 of them with the support of Independents, reported The Indian Express.
"BJP's blatant lies of sweeping local body polls have been exposed yet again," Dotasra was quoted as saying by NDTV.
According to PTI, there were as many as 7,249 candidates in the fray for the polls, with 14.32 lakh eligible voters.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, NDTV, PTI)
