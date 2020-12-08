Rajasthan Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Poll Results

In over 21 districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, 8 December, counting of votes is underway for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The polls were conducted in four phases: 23 November, 27 November, 1 December and 5 December.

The elections were held in the districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

Counting began at 9 am on Tuesday for 1,778 candidates who are standing for 636 Zilla Parishad positions and 12,663 candidates for 4,371 Panchayat Samiti posts.