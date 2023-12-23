Rejig in Congress: Priyanka Relieved As UP Gen-Sec, Pilot Gets Chhattisgarh

In a major organisational reshuffle ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was relieved from the post of AICC general secretary in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 23 December.
In a statement, the Congress said that Priyanka Gandhi is "without any assigned portfolio."
While Rajasthan's former deputy CM Sachin Pilot has been appointed as in-charge of the party in Chhattisgarh, Ramesh Chennithala has been named as the AICC in-charge of Maharashtra.
General Secretary Avinash Pande has been appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.
Senior party leader Mukul Vasnik has been given charge of Gujarat, and Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as Karnataka in-charge.
Jairam Ramesh continues to remain appointed as General Secretary in-charge of communication, and KC Venugopal will continue as the General Secretary in charge of organisation. Senior leader Ajay Maken will continue as the treasurer of AICC.
Along with the 12 General Secretaries, the party has also appointed 11 state in-charges.
The reshuffles comes nearly three weeks after the party witnessed a poll-debacle in four of five recently-held Assembly Elections.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)