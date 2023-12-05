Sachin Pilot's 2023 Report Card: How Much Can He Still Bargain With Congress?

"I have again been blessed by the voters of the area and have registered a big victory for the Congress in Tonk. With the cooperation of all of you, the pace of development will continue in Tonk," posted Congress leader Sachin Pilot on social media platform X, soon after he won the constituency on Sunday, 3 December with a massive margin of over 29,000 votes against his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opponent Ajit Mehta.

In 2018, Pilot scripted history when he not only became the first non-Muslim to be fielded from Tonk by the Congress, but also won with a historic mandate of over 54,000 votes.