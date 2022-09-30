Congress President Race: 'Bhishma Pitamah' Kharge Vs Ambitious Tharoor

At a time when the party has seen umpteen flip-flops by some of its most senior leaders—most recently Ghulam Nabi Azad and Amarinder Singh who quit the party—to have a veteran leader like Kharge on their side is important.

In February 2021, Kharge was chosen as the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha. This had come at a time when the then LoP Azad’s tenure was ending, and Kharge was decided as the LoP choice over both Azad as well as Anand Sharma, the then deputy LoP in the Rajya Sabha. This was significant because unlike Azad and Sharma, who have been vocal critics of the party high command at various points and are also part of the ‘G23’, Kharge’s loyalty couldn’t be trusted more. Earlier, in 2014, Kharge was chosen as the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha. At the time, many from within the Congress including Tharoor had questioned why Rahul Gandhi didn’t take the post.

Kharge has in been in the race to be the Karnataka CM twice — once in 1999 and then in 2004, but was asked to wait for his turn both times. While he never ended up becoming CM, the Congress presidency may be a way of rewarding him for decades of loyalty to the party.

Despite all his accolades, if there is one down-side to having Kharge as the Congress president, it’s the leader’s age. BJP leaders have already begun making snide remarks, with BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeting, “Mallikarjun Kharge at 80 is an inspiring choice for CP. He is young, energetic and just what the Congress needed to ensure its revival.”