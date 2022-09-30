Congress President Election Live Updates: Digvijay Meets Kharge, KC Venugopal

Congress President Elections Live Updates: The contest for the post of the Congress party president took an interesting turn on the last day for filing nominations on Friday, 30 September, with the entry of veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the race along with Digvijay Singh and Shashi Tharoor.

Kharge entered the race on Thursday after Rajsthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced his decision to not contest amid the political turmoil in the state.

Meanwhile, Digvijay Singh met Kharge and party general secretary KC Venugopal ahead of filing the nomination, though several reports indicate that he is mulling to back out of the race.