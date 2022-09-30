Congress President Election Live Updates: Digvijay Meets Kharge, KC Venugopal
The deadline to file nominations for the party's top post is 30 September.
Congress President Elections Live Updates: The contest for the post of the Congress party president took an interesting turn on the last day for filing nominations on Friday, 30 September, with the entry of veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the race along with Digvijay Singh and Shashi Tharoor.
Kharge entered the race on Thursday after Rajsthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced his decision to not contest amid the political turmoil in the state.
Meanwhile, Digvijay Singh met Kharge and party general secretary KC Venugopal ahead of filing the nomination, though several reports indicate that he is mulling to back out of the race.
Mallikarjun Kharge will reportedly step down as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in accordance with the 'one person one post' rule
Shashi Tharoor visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing the nomination
Following Ashok Gehlot's apology, reports suggested the Congress high command would take a decision on his chief ministership
After the Rajasthan CM's meeting with Sonia Gandhi, his arch-rival Sachin pilot met her too
Kharge Will File Nomination: Pramod Tiwari
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday said his colleague Mallikarjun Kharge will file nomination for the party president's election.
He said that he and PL Punia will be proposers for Kharge's candidature and Digvijaya Singh, who collected nomination papers on Thursday, may not contest. Kharge is likely to file his nomination papers around noon, he said.
Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and he is a Dalit leader too, Tiwari said.
'Fully Prepared to Hold Elections': Election Authority
Congress central election authority chairman M Mistry said that they are fully prepared to hole elections.
"Any person can submit his nomination form between 11am and 3pm today. Digvijaya Singh is expected to submit form around 11.30 am, Tharoor Ji to come at around noon," he said.
What Next for Ashok Gehlot?
It is true that the Rajasthan fiasco - with MLAs failing to turn up for a meeting with central observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - has left the high command embarrassed.
If Gehlot continues as CM, he would have achieved what he wanted. Is his apology sufficient to restore the high command's authority? Or will he have to resign?
After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot said, "This is not for me to decide. The Congress president will take this decision".
As of now it seems Gehlot may remain and that the high command may not want to destabilise one of its two state governments.
The report submitted by the Congress observers gives the high command a face saver as it doesn't recommend action against Gehlot and blames mainly three of his supporters - Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore.
These three leaders could face action.
(Read the full analysis by The Quint's Aditya Menon.)
Amid Reports of Running for Party Prez, Manish Tewari's Cryptic Post
After some reports suggested that he will run for the party president post, Congress leader Manish Tewari took to social media to share a cryptic post.
"Leadership, ideological clarity, narrative and transparent access to resources are pillars of ‘A’ political party. Given recent unfortunate events it’s time to close ranks & strengthen @INCIndia recalling wise words of @CitiznMukherjee and work for a consensus and effective presidency," he tweeted.
