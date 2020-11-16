No Hope For Introspection in Congress: Kapil Sibal on Bihar Polls

The Congress managed to bag only 19 seats out of 70 in the Bihar elections, proving to be the weakest link in Mahagathbandhan.

The party has also disappointed in the bypolls that were held across states.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal in an interview to The Indian Express spoke on several topics including Bihar election result and Congress’ performance in the bypolls.



When Sibal was asked about the party’s performance, he told the Indian Express that the public does not consider Congress an effective alternative.

He said that the alternative in Bihar was Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).



“We lost all the by-elections in Gujarat. Even in the Lok Sabha elections, we had not won a single seat there. In some of the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress candidates in the by-elections notched up less than 2 percent of the votes cast,” Sibal told the Indian Express.