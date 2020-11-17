‘No Time for Aimless Introspection’: Khurshid Slams Sibal

Khurshid, who maintained that everyone in the Congress was “perplexed and pained” by the party’s successive electoral defeats, added that if the mood of the masses who elect governments is “resistant to the liberal values” espoused by the party, then party workers must brace for a long struggle, rather than “looking for short cuts to get back into power.”

Interestingly, Sibal in his interview to The Indian Express had said that the time for introspection was already over and that the party needed to start a conversation of “experienced hands and minds” who understand political realities.

Khurshid, on on the other hand, warned against what he called was “aimless introspection.”