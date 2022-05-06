BJP, Congress & AAP Trade Barbs Over Tajinder Bagga’s Arrest and ‘Rescue'

Hours after being arrested by the Punjab Police, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga returned to Delhi on Friday evening, 6 May. Bagga reached Delhi after he was earlier handed over to the Delhi police at the Thanesar police station in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders slammed Bagga's arrest, while several BJP workers protested outside the Janakpuri police station where Bagga was taken before being escorted to Mohali and outside Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) office. The Delhi police detained the latter.

Even former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu accused AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of "settling personal scores".

Taking to Twitter, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra posted a video message alleging misuse of the Punjab Police by Arvind Kejriwal.