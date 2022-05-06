BJP Leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Arrested by Punjab Police, Claims AAP Leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was on Friday, 6 May, arrested by the Punjab Police from his residence in West Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan claimed.

According to The Indian Express, Punjab Police had informed the Janakpuri police station before the alleged arrest.

Bagga had been booked after AAP leader Sunny Singh filed a complaint against him alleging that he had made provocative statements, spread rumours, and attempted to create religious and communal enmity.

Bagga had reportedly issued death threats to the party's National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"It is extremely shameful that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started abusing his party's political power in Punjab to intimidate political opponents. Every citizen of Delhi stands with the family of Tejendra Pal Singh Bagga in this hour of crisis," said Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson of Delhi BJP.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)