Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Arrest | How the Day Unfolded: A Timeline of Events

The Punjab police cavalcade that was taking Bagga to Mohali following his arrest was intercepted by the Haryana police in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The cavalcade was reportedly stopped for not following due procedures while arresting Bagga.

He was then taken to the Thanesar Police Station in Kurukshetra. Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials left for Kurukshetra.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, SAS Nagar Mohali, later sent a letter to his counterpart in Kurukshetra, requesting the release of the Punjab Police team and Bagga so that he may be presented before the court "in time as per law". He added that the team being stopped "tantamounts to illegal detention and interference in the administration of criminal justice system".