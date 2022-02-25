Is a WhatsApp Admin Responsible for Posts on Group? Kerala HC Settles Debate

Every few months, the news comes along that a district magistrate (DM) somewhere in the country has issued an order that says admins of WhatsApp groups can be held criminally liable for posts on the groups.

Sometimes, even without these orders from a DM, arrests take place, as has been seen in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

In an ironic twist, several WhatsApp forwards have done the rounds over the last few years warning that the admin of a group can get arrested if people share political messages or updates about COVID-19.