WhatsApp Admins Not Liable for Posts by Group Members, Rules Kerala HC

In a significant judgment, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, 23 February, ruled that the admin of a WhatsApp group cannot be held vicariously liable for objectionable posts made by group members.

The case involved an admin of a WhatsApp group, who was charged for illegal content allegedly posted by another group member.

Justice Kauser Edappagath observed that "a vicarious criminal liability can be fastened only by reason of a provision of a statute and not otherwise".

"In the absence of a special penal law creating vicarious liability, an admin of a WhatsApp group cannot be held liable for the objectionable post by a group member," he added.