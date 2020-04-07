Can a WhatsApp Admin Be Arrested for Sharing Info on COVID-19?

No, it is false.

Firstly, the sections under which a person can be punished are stated vaguely without the mention of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The message mentions that the police can take action under Section 68, 140 and 188.

With respect to the latter part of the message, which mentions the Disaster Management Act, it may be assumed that the sections being referred here are part of this Act.

However, on checking the Act, we found that while there is a Section 68, it does not mention anything about spreading fake news or making jokes about coronavirus. Section 68 simply talks about authentication of orders or decisions. The reference to Section 140 is also without any basis as there is no such provision in the Disaster Management Act, nor is Section 140 of any other criminal law relevant to this issue.

Section 188 of the IPC is somewhat relevant here, as it punishes disobedience of any order by a public servant. The Centre’s orders regarding the 21-day coronavirus lockdown have emphasised that violations of the lockdown would be punishable under Section 188.

This is also the provision under which violations of State-specific orders under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 – which several States have passed to combat COVID-19 – would be punishable.

However, neither Section 188, nor any provisions of the Disaster Management Act (which were invoked back on 24 March itself, not now), make it illegal to share jokes or criticism of government action regarding the coronavirus crisis. Nor do they say anything about only allowing the government to share information about a ‘disaster’ like this, so there is no question that citizens cannot be allowed to talk, update or share news related to the coronavirus.

The Quint has previously debunked the second part of the message, which had already been circulating, in detail.