Will Centre Confirm/Deny it Purchased Pegasus? SC Hears From Solicitor General
The petitioners and even CJI Ramana had questioned the Centre's affidavit for not denying use of the spuware.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 August has begun its hearing in the petitions before it regarding the use of the Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens.
At this hearing, the court has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta whether the Centre is willing to file an affidavit clarifying whether it purchased and used Pegasus or not.
"My submission is that whatever we submitted in the last affidavit covers the case," Mehta has told the court. He is now explaining why he believes the Centre does not need to clarify anything further.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with further details from the hearing.)
The Centre had filed an affidavit in the court on 16 August, which said the pleas before the court are based on "conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material (sic)".
However, the affidavit, like other responses by the Modi government, does not include an express denial that the spyware in question had been acquired and used by the government/government agencies.
After hearing from the petitioners' lawyers on Monday, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana observed that the affidavit did not include an answer on this question, and sought clarity from the central government, as this would impact how the case would proceed.
Although he initially said the Union Government would not provide such an answer, Mehta later said that the Centre was "not hesitant" to do so. He also queried whether the petitioners would withdraw their cases if such a clarification was provided (presumably if the Centre issues a denial).
The lawyers for the petitioners, including senior advocates Kapil Sibal (for journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar), Rakesh Dwivedi (for journalists SNM Abdi and Prem Shankar Jha), and Meenakshi Arora (for Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas) had all said they would be fine with the government taking more time to provide a clear and conclusive answer.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing electoral transparency activist Jagdeep Chhokar (who was on the list of potential Pegasus targets), said he would explain why the Supreme Court would still need to hear the matters regardless of the Centre's answer.
As the court was out of time, it decided to take up the matters again on Tuesday. Mehta was asked to obtain instructions from the central government on whether or not it would be willing to clarify its role.
"We cannot compel the government to provide an affidavit," the CJI noted.
'They Have to Say if Pegasus Was Used by Govt': Petitioners' Lawyers Slam Centre's Affidavit
The lawyers for the petitioners had strongly criticised the Centre's affidavit during Monday's hearing, both for its failure to issue a clear denial and for its suggestion to set up an expert committee to examine the issue.
"This cannot be dodged by the Union Government by filing this skimpy two page affidavit," Shyam Divan contended vehemently.
Meenakshi Arora observed that the affidavit was "delightfully non-committal" and that it did not deny the use of the spyware. She also noted that other countries had taken cognisance of the matter as an infringement of privacy.
"They have to state on oath that government of India or its agencies have never used Pegasus," Kapil Sibal said. "We don't want the government which may have used Pegasus to set up a committee, where does the question of a committee come in. They should be given enough time to file facts on affidavit."
Sibal also pointed out that in a 2019 response in Parliament, as mentioned at the first hearing in the matter, the Centre had acknowledged the allegations about Pegasus hacking, including that 121 Indian citizens had been targeted.
"This was in 2019. What have they done till then? Have they investigated the matter? Have they taken any action. That's why they don’t want to respond on facts. This is a serious question, as many have said there phones were infiltrated," Sibal said to the court.
Rakesh Dwivedi argued that the "government creating its own committee will not create confidence in public at large and petitioners in particular." He said that if a committee was to be appointed, it should be an independent one under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
The bench also questioned how the government's suggestion of an expert committee could answer whether or not the Centre had deployed Pegasus against Indian citizens.
The Solicitor General insisted this could be done, even as he said the allegations about Pegasus snooping were an attempt to "sensationalise" and were part of a "false narrative". He also suggested that there were national security issues at play.
What do These Petitions in the Supreme Court Argue?
The list of cases that being heard by the apex court include:
Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by advocate ML Sharma, journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, and the Editors Guild of India;
Writ petitions filed by people whose names feature on the list of potential Pegasus snooping targets, including journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, SNM Abdi, and Rupesh Kumar Singh, as well as electoral reforms activist Jagdeep Chhokar.
The key arguments across the petitions filed in the apex court are that the use of a spyware tool like Pegasus violates the targets' fundamental right to privacy, and cannot be justified as lawful surveillance – instead, it amounts to illegal hacking of the victims' devices.
The writ petitions filed by the alleged victims of Pegasus snooping (with forensic analysis confirmation for Guha Thakurta and Abdi) argue that the use of Pegasus against them was "state-sponsored illegal hacking".
The involvement of the government is presumed by them on the basis of the Centre's failure to deny purchasing and using the spyware, as well as manufacturer NSO Group's insistence that they only sell their technology to governments and state agencies.
In addition to the core arguments on privacy and surveillance, the Writ Petitions and the PILs filed by journalists also specifically argue the impact that this usage of surveillance has on freedom of the press.
The PILs almost uniformly seek some sort of judicially monitored probe into the allegations that Pegasus was used against Indian citizens, whether an SIT or an inquiry by a sitting/retired judge of the apex court.
Another consistent demand across the PILs and writ petitions is for the Centre to disclose conclusively whether it has acquired and used Pegasus and other similar spyware against Indian citizens.
