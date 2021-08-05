CJI Ramana to Hear Pegasus Petitions in SC, Including Pleas for Judicial Probe

The PILs almost uniformly seek some sort of judicially monitored probe into the allegations that Pegasus was used against Indian citizens.

The Editors Guild of India and John Brittas have asked the Supreme Court to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the procurement and use of Pegasus in India. N Ram and Sashi Kumar have sought an inquiry headed by a sitting or retired judge of the apex court.

The Writ Petitions by affected journalists have asked for the setting up of a 'judicial oversight mechanism to deal with any complaints on illegal breaches of privacy and hacking and punish all government officials responsible for such breaches'.

Another consistent demand across the PILs and Writ Petitions is for the Centre to disclose conclusively whether it has acquired and used Pegasus and other similar spyware against Indian citizens. They have also asked for the Centre to provide the apex court with all documents and materials relating to purchase of such technology, the choosing of targets, authorisation of surveillance, and the details of all those targeted.

Several of them have also asked for declarations from the court that the use of spyware like Pegasus amounts to illegal hacking, not lawful surveillance, and that existing rules for surveillance and interception are unconstitutional.