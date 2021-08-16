SC to Hear Pegasus Petitions, Centre Says Expert Committee Will Examine Issue

A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose will soon conduct a hearing on the petitions filed regarding the alleged use of the Pegasus spyware on Indian citizens.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is expected to address the court on whether or not it should formally issue notice on the petitions, which include pleas by individuals who have been reportedly affected by the spyware, as well as PILs by journalists, activists and parliamentarians.

At a brief previous hearing on 10 August, the Centre had sought some more time to provide its response.