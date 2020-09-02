What Dushyant Dave Was Going to Say at Justice Mishra’s Farewell

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, has sent a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) placing on record his “strong disappointment and condemnation” at what happened during Justice Mishra’s farewell, when he was not allowed to speak by the court officials.

The president of the SCBA traditionally gives a speech at the official farewell organised by the court for outgoing judges, which takes place in the court of the Chief Justice. However, during Justice Mishra’s farewell, for which Dave was invited, he was not asked to speak, with Shivaji Jadhav, president of the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) asked by the CJI instead.