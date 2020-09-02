Justice Arun Mishra’s Six Most Controversial Cases in the SC   

Justice Arun Mishra retires from the Supreme Court of India on 2 September as the second senior-most judge after Justice NV Ramana, the next in line to be the Chief Justice of India.

His tenure, after elevation to the apex court in July 2014, has been eventful and he leaves the court as one of the most controversial judges in its history. Even his final days in office proved headline-worthy, from the Prashant Bhushan contempt case to the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) row, which have sparked debate across the country.

In his six-year stint under seven different Chief Justices of India, he was involved in a number of high-profile, politically sensitive cases, even when he was considered a more ‘junior’ judge. This led to serious criticism of not just Justice Mishra but the CJIs who kept assigning cases to him – the high watermark of which was no doubt the unprecedented press conference by four senior judges of the apex court in January 2018.