In Bhushan Contempt Hearing, the Unsaid is Finally Said to SC

Over the last few years, there has been a growing realisation that something is amiss with the judiciary of the country. Some of this relates to longstanding problems with the institution and how it operates – the delays or lack of transparency in the appointments process, for instance.

Some of it comes from a greater awareness of how the courts operate, thanks to the advent of live-tweeting of court proceedings as well as legal blogs and websites, which have made the critique of judicial decisions publicly available, rather than be lost in some musty old law journal.

However, even after factoring in both these aspects, there is growing concern over new problems with the functioning of the courts – and the Supreme Court in particular.