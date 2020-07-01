'At Risk:' Woman Cop, Witness in Sathankulam Case, Fears Torture

"People are praising me but I didn't want any of this publicity," she tells TNM, referring to tweets and social media posts supporting her. "I did not want my statement to the magistrate to be put out in the public domain and I put this request to them specifically. I really don't want to be tortured by senior officials," she says.

The 37-year-old's statement appears in both the Kovilpatti magistrate's report to the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court and more importantly in the high court's order, which is a public document. "I just told the magistrate the truth about what I saw in the station. But now I am scared of retaliation from senior officers for giving my statement," she adds.

When asked about the events of 19 June, the woman officer says she witnessed the assault on both Beniks and Jeyaraj and was present in the station through that night. In her statement to the magistrate, she said that the duo were assaulted by the police till the morning of 20 June and that lathis and tables were bloodstained following the brutality. Based on her statement, the magistrate had collected the lathis of all police officers in Sathankulam station.

Considering how crucial her statement is to the case, the high court directed that she be given necessary protection.