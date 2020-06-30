Lathis Covered in Blood, No CCTV Footage: Findings by Magistrate

A three-page report, submitted by Kovilpatti Magistrate MS Bharathidasan to the Registrar of the Madras High Court, has revealed shocking details of the death of Jeyaraj and Beniks in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi.

A woman head constable, one of the key eyewitnesses in the case, is the only person from the Sathankulam police station who has willingly stated what happened on the night of 19 June.

Jeyaraj and his son Beniks were arrested for keeping their mobile phone shop open beyond the permitted hours during the lockdown. 31-year-old Beniks died on 22 June and his father 58-year-old Jeyaraj died early next day. The two men were allegedly brutally beaten up in custody by the policemen.

On 28 June, the magistrate spent over 15 hours in the Sathankulam station to record the statements of the police officials and to gather evidence.