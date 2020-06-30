Jeyaraj & Beniks’ Post-Mortem Has Proof to File Murder Charges: HC

The post-mortem reports of Jeyaraj and Beniks were submitted before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on 30 June. The report shows the father-son duo had grievous injuries on their bodies, and there is prima facie evidence to file murder charges against the police officials involved, the judges observed.

The father and son were allegedly brutally tortured by the police officials in Sathankulam police station.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has asked the Tirunelveli Inspector General if he could take up the case until it is handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court insisted that any delay in investigation could lead to the tampering of evidence. The court has directed the state government to file its response by 12 noon on Friday.