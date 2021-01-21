Sasikala Tests Negative for COVID, Suffers From Respiratory Issues

Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala was put on oxygen support on Wednesday, 20 January, evening, after being admitted to the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. However, her health is now improving.

The aide of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had fallen ill in the Parappana Agrahara Prison, and according to the hospital's dean, the result of her RT-PCR test, to determine if she is positive for the coronavirus, came negative.

"She had fever two days ago and was in the Parappana Agrahara prison hospital. When she was brought in, she had breathlessness but no fever. She was shifted to the ICU on Thursday morning not because her condition deteriorated, but because we wanted to monitor her. She has a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) but her COVID-19 tests have come as negative. Her condition has improved since she was admitted and she is stable now,” Dr Manoj Kumar HV, dean and director of Bowring hospital told TNM.