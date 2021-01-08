Sasikala to be Released from Karnataka Prison Latest by 27 January
The SC convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case with four years imprisonment and Rs 10 crore fine.
After months of speculation about the probable release of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala, her advocate Raja Senthoor Pandian has told The New Minute that she will be released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Karnataka latest by 27 January.
Earlier, Pandian had told TNM that her release is imminent and that it had been delayed by the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Sasikala’s release is expected to create ripples in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to TNM, Sasikala’s advocate Raja Senthoor Pandian said, "During a hearing regarding an income tax case, wherein the I-T had appealed against the acquittal of Sasikala, her counsel told the court that by 27 January she will be released from prison.
The necessary formalities and due procedures have been completed and latest by 27 January is when she is expected to be released. The counsel has also written to the Parappana Agrahara jail regarding the release. They have said they haven't been intimated as yet about the release and that they will respond whenever they are intimated about the same."
Earlier, an Right to Information (RTI) query was filed by T Narasimha Murthy, a resident of Bengaluru, in which he had inquired about Sasikala Natarajan’s release. In reply to the RTI, the department stated that they wouldn’t be able to provide the precise date of release.
On 14 February, 2017, the Karnataka High Court’s decision was overruled by the Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court convicted Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran in the disproportionate assets case. They were awarded four years' imprisonment, and were also fined Rs 10 crore.
