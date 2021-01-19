Ex-AIADMK Leader Sasikala To Be Released From Prison on 27 January

Sasikala is currently serving a sentence in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala will be released from prison on the morning of 27 January, her lawyer has informed The Quint.

This will mark the end of her four-year prison term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Previously, advocate Raja Senthoor Pandian had told The New Minute that she will be released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Karnataka latest by 27 January. Pandian had also told TNM that her release had been delayed by the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In February 2017, the Supreme Court overruled the Karnataka High Court and convicted Sasikala, and other co-accused, with four years of imprisonment and Rs 10 crore fine.

Sasikala, convict number 9234 in the Tamil Nadu disproportionate assets case, is currently serving a sentence in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

