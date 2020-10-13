‘Key Accused’ Arrested from Uttar Pradesh in TRP ‘Scam’

Vinay Tripathi, a former employee of the Hansa Research Group, was arrested on Monday, 12 October, by the Mumbai police's crime branch in connection with the television rating points (TRPs) scam.

A crime branch team that had gone to Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh looking for Tripathi, who had worked with Hansa for four years as a relationship manager. Hansa is the agency that measures Television Rating Points (TRP) of various channels for Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which determines advertisement revenues for TV channels.

This is the fifth arrest made in the case. Mumbai police believe that Tripathi had allegedly paid 21-year-old Vishal Bhandari for fudging TRPs.

“Tripathi was a relationship manager in Hansa and left two years ago. He was in touch with Bhandari and used to pay money to Bhandari to distribute in households where barometers were installed. He is part of the TRP fraud and was in contact with some owners of channels or their employees,” said Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, reported IANS.