Mumbai Police Say Republic TV Involved in TRP Scam; Arnab Responds

The Mumbai Police on Thursday, 8 October, addressed a press conference, and said that it has busted a "TRP Scam", whereby Television Rating Points (TRP) were being manipulated. The police named Republic TV, and two other Marathi channels who it said were involved in the practice.

The police has arrested owners of the two Marathi channels, and has said that "whoever in Republic TV" was involved in the process of rating manipulations will also be brought in for questioning.

Republic TV meanwhile, issued a statement soon after Mumbai Police’s briefing, saying it would file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.