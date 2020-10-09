What Does TRP Scam FIR Say? Does it Disprove Republic TV’s Role?

When the Mumbai Police went public on 8 October about their investigation into a TRP manipulation scam, it caused a major uproar.

Manipulation of TRPs – television ratings points – has long been alleged in the industry, but now there was an actual criminal investigation into it, involving the accused with connections to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) itself.

The headline allegation by the Mumbai Police was that Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV was among those who had “indulged in such malpractices.” No other mainstream media channel was named by them in the press conference by Commissioner Param Bir Singh or the police’s press note. Which led to rival TV channels like India Today going on the offensive against them over this issue.

However, Republic TV denied the allegations and fought back by saying they were not mentioned in the FIR for this case at all. Over the course of the day, the word went out that it was in fact India Today which had been named as indulging in TRP manipulation in the FIR.