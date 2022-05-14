Char Dham Yatra: 31 Pilgrims Die Due to High BP, Heart Attacks

The state government has set up health screening points along the travel route.

"Health screening of passengers has been started at Rishikesh ISBT registration site. A health screening camp has been set up at Pandukeshwar for the pilgrims of Dobata and Hina and Badrinath Dham on the Yatra route of Yamunotri and Gangotri respectively," Dr Bhatt said.

The state has informed that passengers who are found to have any physical illness are being advised to take rest. The health department has sought detailed reports on the deaths from chief medical officers (CMOs) of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, where the four revered shrines are located.

Over 50 permanent medical units, 100 temporary units and temporary medical relief posts, and 132 doctors have been deployed along the route.

The yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on 3 May.