Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand Govt Fixes Daily Cap on Number of Pilgrims

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday, 1 May, set the limit on the number of pilgrims to the Char Dham shrines at 38,000 in a single day, and said that it is anticipating record footfall this year.

The Char Dham yatra is slated to begin on Tuesday, 3 May.

As per the government order, as many as 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Badrinath per day, while a maximum of 12,000 pilgrims will be allowed at Kedarnath. Around 7,000 pilgrims can visit Gangotri per day and about 4,000 can visit Yamunotri daily.