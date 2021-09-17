Char Dham Yatra Resumes: Who is Allowed? What's the Cap on Number of Pilgrims?
What are the latest SOPs to visit Char Dham? Here's all you need to know.
The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday, 16 September, removed the ban on the Char Dham Yatra, but stressed that it will resume by following COVID-19 protocols.
On 28 June, the HC had stayed the yatra until further orders over a lack of health services in the Char Dham districts. It said that there was a lack of adequate preparations to control the coronavirus infection, and shortage of doctors.
Do I need a COVID-19 negative certificate to visit Char Dham?
Yes, it is mandatory for all visitors to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate. However, pilgrims also need to carry a COVID vaccination certificate to travel to the sites.
Do I not need a COVID-19 negative certificate if I get both doses of vaccine?
No. You need a COVID-19 negative certificate, along with proof of two doses of vaccine, to visit the sites.
Is there a limit on the number of people who can visit?
The HC said that a daily limit of 800 for Kedarnath, 1,000 for Badrinath, 600 for Gangotri, and 400 for Yamunotri has been fixed.
What are the protocols on taking a dip in the holy rivers?
This is banned. No one will be allowed to take bath in any river/springs in and around the temples.
