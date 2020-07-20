Tirupati Temple’s Former Chief Priest Passes Away Due to COVID-19

The former chief priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Srinivasa Dikshitulu passed away early Sunday, 19 July, morning at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. He was 73 years old and was admitted at the hospital on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus, said the SVIMS hospital spokesperson.

“He was admitted on Thursday after testing positive and passed away early morning on Sunday,” said the SVIMS hospital spokesperson to TNM.

Speaking to TNM, YV Subba Reddy, the TTD chairman, expressed his condolences to the family of the former temple priest.