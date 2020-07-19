COVID-19: Top Cop Writes to Tirupati Temple Board to Shut Darshan

Finding fault with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for keeping the Tirumala temple open to devotees despite 140 employees testing positive for coronavirus, police on Saturday suggested discontinuation of darshan, in the interest of public health.

"In the interest of public health safety, the 'darshan' needs to be closed as it doesn't come under the emergency department (activities)," a senior police official wrote to TTD, which manages the affairs of the world's richest temple atop Tirumala hill.

TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that a decision on whether to continue with 'darshan' or not would be taken soon by the body.