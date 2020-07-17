Row Over Tirupati Temple Staying Open as 140 Test COVID Positive

Honorary chief priest at the Tirumala Venkateswara temple AV Ramana Dikshitulu has raised concerns over the temple remaining open for darshan, with several priests testing positive for the coronavirus. Dikshitulu, who has openly criticised the actions of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board several times in the past, asked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to take action to avert a “disaster.”

While Dikshitulu only mentioned about 15 out of 50 temple priests, so far, 140 people posted at the temple have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy.

“@ysjagan 15 out of 50 archakas carona +ve quarantined. Still 25 results awaited. TTD EO and AEO refuse to stop darshans. Obediently following anti hereditary archaka and anti brahmin policy of TDP and CBN. Disaster if this continues. Please take action,” he wrote