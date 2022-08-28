‘No Deviation in Plan,’ Claims Supertech Ahead of Noida Twin Towers Demolition
Supertech claimed that the building plans of the twin towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009.
On the day the twin towers in Noida will be razed to the ground, Supertech claimed that there was 'no deviation from the building plan'.
In a statement, the firm shifted all blame of wrongdoing on the Noida Authority and washed its hands off the illegality involved in the construction of the towers.
A total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be demolished at 2:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August, which will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raising the noise levels up to 150 db, and leading to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km.
The statement read that the building plans of the project were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 and were in strict accordance with the prevailing building bylaws as announced by the state government.
The statement read that the Supreme Court had not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and had issued orders for the demolition. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions, will bring down the structures in a ‘controlled implosion'. Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the two towers.
Supertech stated that they are committed to give the delivery to the remaining homebuyers as per the scheduled time frame. They also claimed that they have completed and given delivery of more than 70,000 units to homebuyers.
The firm assured all home buyers that the court's order will not affect any ongoing projects and that they are committed to complete the construction and will deliver the flats to the allottees as per schedule.
